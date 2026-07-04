Legacy of martyred Khamenei's foreign policy vision

TEHRAN - At pivotal moments in history, nations are often defined by leaders who shape their country's future. From this perspective, the late martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei sought to build the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the principles of national identity, independence, and the preservation of the nation's dignity. In this framework, diplomacy was viewed not merely as a tool for managing relations with other countries but as a means of safeguarding the honor and interests of the Iranian people.

Developments in recent years, including two wars of aggression imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime, have underscored the growing importance of foreign policy. These experiences demonstrated that diplomacy is more than a mechanism for regulating interstate relations; it also reflects a nation's identity, political will, and national interests. Accordingly, the foreign policy legacy of the late Leader is presented as being founded on three core principles: 'Dignity,' 'Wisdom,' and 'Expediency.'

One of the central pillars of this approach is 'independence.' In this vision, independence does not mean isolation or disengagement from the world. Rather, it signifies an active, effective, and autonomous role within the international system. Based on this principle, the Islamic Republic of Iran has sought to maintain dialogue and engagement with other countries while preserving its fundamental values and principles.

This outlook also maintains that national interests and Iran's Islamic and national values are complementary rather than contradictory. Likewise, idealism and realism are regarded as mutually reinforcing elements of foreign policy. According to this perspective, diplomacy that focuses solely on short-term interests while neglecting fundamental values ultimately loses its broader purpose and effectiveness.

In foreign affairs, the late Leader placed strong emphasis on strengthening national self-confidence and self-reliance. From this standpoint, diplomacy should remain firmly committed to its principles while pursuing the country's interests through pragmatism and flexibility. It was within this framework that the concept of “dignified engagement” emerged, emphasizing that dialogue with other countries should take place from a position of confidence and strength rather than weakness. Alongside this, the concept of "smart jihadi diplomacy" was introduced as a proactive approach to advancing national objectives under pressure and external threats.

At the regional and international levels, this approach emphasizes support for resistance movements while adhering to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states. It also views regional security as the product of cooperation among regional countries rather than externally imposed alliances. Consequently, strengthening regional cooperation and relying on indigenous capabilities have become important components of this vision.

Within this broader framework, the concept of "resistance-oriented diplomacy" took shape. Here, resistance is understood not merely as confrontation with external pressure, but also as the effective use of diplomacy, dialogue, and strategic reasoning to advance national interests. Accordingly, successful foreign policy requires a careful balance between safeguarding fundamental principles, maintaining constructive engagement, and protecting national interests.

This approach also promotes a strategic model for the Axis of Resistance, aiming to move beyond short-term political developments and play a meaningful role in shaping regional and international dynamics.

In this framework, "resistance diplomacy" is presented as a strategy to strengthen deterrence and increase the costs of external pressure. Its objective is to enable the Islamic Republic of Iran to participate in international negotiations and diplomatic engagement from a position of equality and confidence while contributing to the development of international norms and decision-making processes.

According to this perspective, the legacy of the late Leader is not simply part of the past. Rather, it is viewed as a guiding framework for the future of the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign policy. This framework emphasizes constructive engagement, the preservation of independence, mutual respect, and Iran's active and effective role within the international community.

Building on this foundation, the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to be presented as grounded in the principles of independence, dignity, wisdom, cooperation, and the protection of national interests. Within this vision, power is understood not as domination over others but as the ability to foster cooperation, engage based on equality, and safeguard the nation's interests and values through principled diplomacy.

