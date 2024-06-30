Discoveries challenge myths about griffins

TEHRAN - Shirdal, or griffin, is the name of a legendary creature that features the head and wings of an eagle and the body of a lion. However, a new discovery might change beliefs about this mythical being.

Shirdal is visible in many ancient cultures. From the ruins of the UNESCO-designated Persepolis to ancient Greek mythology, the legendary creature appears frequently.

The question of what inspired the creation of this mythical animal has always been a topic of intrigue. Recent scientific discoveries about Shirdal may provide an answer.

Shirdal has appeared in various forms across different cultures. Despite minor differences, it is always depicted with the head and wings of an eagle and the body of a lion. Some believe the oldest depictions of Shirdal in art date back to 3000 BC in ancient Egypt, while others think the mythical creature was first discovered in Central Asia or Greece.

According to Science Alert, an outline imprinted in clay from an engraved Mesopotamian stamp found in what is now Iran is the oldest known depiction of a griffin, dating back to 3000 BC.

Previously, it was commonly believed that the idea of Shirdal was based on the fossil of a dinosaur. About 30 years ago, a folklore researcher named Adrienne Mayor suggested that the Scythians (an Iranian tribe living in Central Asia) might have encountered the fossil of a herbivorous dinosaur from the ceratopsian family while searching for gold. This supposedly led to the creation of stories about a strange creature with four legs and a beak that lays eggs.

These stories traveled along trade routes until Shirdal or griffin found its way into Greek art and literature. However, Dr. Mark Witton, a paleontology professor at the University of Portsmouth, does not believe that the legendary creature Shirdal has any connection to the discovery of a dinosaur fossil.

Examining griffins in various works shows that this strange creature has little anatomical similarity with dinosaurs. Ancient Greek texts mention Shirdal as a guardian of gold treasures in Central Asia, but ceratopsian fossils have never been discovered near ancient gold mines.

Witton's team believes the idea of Shirdal may have spread from Greece and the Near East to Central Asia, based on artistic evidence. For instance, on a vase belonging to the Mycenaeans from the second millennium BC, a griffin laying eggs is depicted. At that time, the Greeks were not yet aware of dinosaurs.

Witton acknowledges that Shirdal held various meanings for different peoples and cultures, with these beliefs merging over centuries. However, he believes the origins of this mythical creature are quite simple: people merely used their imagination to create a combination of a bird and a large feline. According to him, the dinosaur story became popular because it combined three beloved fields: archaeology, mythology, and paleontology.

Furthermore, the dinosaur theory suggests the high intelligence of ancient civilizations, which, in a strange way, appeals to modern culture. They not only managed to discover a complete fossil but also used it to create the mythical creature Shirdal.

On the other hand, Witton still holds his belief about griffins. He emphasizes that ancient Greek and Roman authors repeatedly stated that Shirdal belongs to Central Asia. They heard stories about the discovery of Shirdal from caravans traveling between China and the Mediterranean. Although the dinosaur story may not be close to reality, this researcher believes Shirdal does not belong to Greek culture either.

AM