Explore Sepahsalar mosque-school in downtown Tehran

TEHRAN – Located in the bustling heart of Tehran, the Sepahsalar mosque-school stands as a magnificent testament to Persian architectural ingenuity and cultural heritage.

This grand complex, commissioned by Mirza Hossein Khan Sepahsalar, the esteemed prime minister of Naser al-Din Shah Qajar, embodies the rich history and tradition of Iran.

A legacy of dedication

According to Visit Iran, the construction of the mosque-school is a tale of perseverance and dedication. After Mirza Hossein Khan Sepahsalar's passing, his brother Yahya Khan Moshir od-Duleh carried the torch, ensuring the project's completion over fifty years. The architectural genius behind this marvel is Mirza Mahdi Khan Shaqaqi, known as Momtahen ud-Doleh, who was the first Iranian architect to study in France. His unique design blends traditional Iranian elements with influences from Turkish mosques and the iconic Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.

Architectural grandeur

As you step into the mosque's vast courtyard, you are greeted by the serene beauty of lush gardens and a tranquil water pool. The central square courtyard, surrounded by Iwans on all four sides, is a defining feature of traditional Iranian mosques. The stunning dome, reminiscent of ancient Persian architecture, rises majestically over the courtyard, flanked by eight elegant minarets that echo the grandeur of Turkish mosques.

The mosque-school’s west entrance, with its glorious façade, beckons visitors from the nearby National Council Parliament. A corridor from this entrance leads to the expansive main courtyard, a 400-meter sanctuary with sixty chambers designed for religious students. The east entrance, reserved for women, and the simpler south entrance, opening to the Dar ol-Shafa courtyard, each offer unique perspectives of this architectural gem.

Historical significance

Sepahsalar mosque-school is not just an architectural wonder; it is a historical landmark. It has witnessed pivotal moments in Iran’s history, from the demonstrations of Mosaddegh’s supporters to the parliament’s bombardment and the assassination of Qajar Prime Minister Mirza Ali Asqar Atabak. The mosque’s historical layers add a profound depth to its already impressive presence.

Unique attractions

One of the mosque’s most intriguing features is a clock with three bells, crafted in France in 1880. This exquisite timepiece sits atop a five-meter-high tiled room between two minarets over the north Iwan. The sound of the bells resonates through the mosque, adding a timeless charm to the complex.

The library at Sepahsalar is another jewel in its crown. Though it was part of the original design, it wasn't built until 1313 SH, under the guidance of French architect Maxime Siroux. Housing 4,000 manuscripts purchased by Sepahsalar and an additional 10,000 lithographic books, the library is a treasure trove of knowledge and history.

A must-visit destination

Known today as the Higher Mosque and School of Shahid Motahhari, the Sepahsalar complex is an unmissable destination for travelers exploring Tehran. Its architectural splendor, historical significance, and serene ambiance make it a perfect spot for both history enthusiasts and those seeking a moment of tranquility amidst the city's hustle and bustle.

For sightseers, this iconic landmark is not just a sight to behold, but a story waiting to be discovered.

AM