TEHRAN - Iranian girl and boy taekwondo athletes stole the show in the 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championships.

The Iranian athletes claimed seven gold and two bronzes in the prestigious competition held in Chuncheon, South Korea from Oct. 1 to 6.

It has been an outstanding six days in Chuncheon, where Taekwondo’s young stars from around the world have delivered a magnificent competition and demonstrated there is a bright future for the sport.

After the conclusion of the World Taekwondo Junior Championships, the following awards were presented:

Most Valuable Player Men: Amirmohammad Ashrafi (Iran) M+78kg

Most Valuable Player Women: Yumin Lee (Korea) W-46kg

Men Team Standing: Iran, Korea, Uzbekistan, Croatia, Greece

Women Team Standing: Iran, Korea, Croatia, Chinese Taipei, China

Best Men Team Coach: Feizoallah Nafjam (Iran)

Best Women Team Coach: Fatemeh Safarpour (Iran)

Best Male Referee: Mickael Cruz (Puerto Rico)

Best Female Referee: Mijung Lee (Korea)

Good Fighting Spirit: Saudi Arabia

Active Participation Award: Mongolia