Iran calls on IAEA board members to resist E3 moves

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi calls on certain countries member to the IAEA Board of Governors to stand against the moves by the European trio (Britain, France and Germany) who are trying to turn the board into a tool into the hands of few nuclear armed Western countries to advance their political greed.

Araghchi contacted the foreign ministers of Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Pakistan and France on Wednesday night and the need to guard the technical and independent status of this body.

The telephone conversations came as the 35-memebr board plans to vote on an anti-Iran resolution drafted by the European trio, also known as E3.

The Iranian foreign minister called the moves the European trio “unjustifiable” that can undermine the IAEA in conducting its technical and professional duties.

Denouncing the “unconstructive” measures by the E3, Araghchi said the three European countries are not paying attention to the fruitful talks between Iran and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during his visit to Tehran last week.

“The wrong behavior the three European countries in issuing resolution against Iran will solely weaken and disrupt the process of interactive cooperation between Iran and the Agency,” the Iranian foreign minister lamented.