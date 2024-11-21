'Trump admin should either return to JCPOA or sign another one with Iran's conditions'

TEHRAN – Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has said the new Donald Trump administration should either return to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, and compensate Iran for the economic losses or craft another agreement with the “conditions” that Iran will set.

“They should either return to the JCPOA and also compensate our losses in a way. Or if the new American administration has said ‘they don’t accept that JCPOA at all because Iranians have cheated them!’ (Okay) that agreement is not God-given and they should accept our conditions and sign a new agreement,” Larijani, who served as Iran's chief nuclear negotiator in 2005, said in an interview with the khamenei.ir published on Thursday.

Donald Trump quit the JCPOA in his first administration in May 2018, calling it the "worst agreement" in the history of the United States.

Experts say Iran has suffered over 1.2 trillion dollars from the sanctions since the 2010s.

Trump will start his second round of presidency on January 20, 2025.