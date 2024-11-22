Iran attending 47th Kuwait International Book Fair

TEHRAN-Iran is participating in the 47th Kuwait International Book Fair, which kicked off on November 20 in Kuwait's Hawalli Governorate under the theme “The World in a Book”.

A number of publishers from Iran are presenting the latest works of prominent Iranian authors in Arabic and Persian at their pavilions, ISNA reported.

On the first day of the fair, Mohammad Totonchi, Iran’s ambassador to Kuwait, met with the participating Iranian publishers, who explained their problems and needs.

The fair offers people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to explore the ever-evolving world of books—a world that continues to captivate and inspire year after year.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, emphasized that the book fair is considered one of the most significant cultural events in Kuwait and stressed its significance in promoting Kuwait's vibrant cultural heritage, which he described as a “way of life and a framework for enlightened thinking”.

Al-Mutairi highlighted the fair as a testament to Kuwait's commitment to fostering intellectual growth and cultural exchange.

“While the works of creators showcase their talents, today we fulfill our duty by recognizing their achievements, ensuring that these contributions continue to resonate in the hearts of future generations,” Al-Mutairi said.

He underlined that the event draws broader participation from foremost Arab and foreign publishing houses to surge knowledge and cultural richness, stressing the importance of encouraging younger generations to read and expand their literal and intellectual horizons and internalize skills and tools based on logic and enlightened thinking.

“At this international fair, numerous publishing houses participate, and we have an ambitious strategy to support, sponsor, and develop cultural activities, as they represent a bright window for Kuwait’s cultural and human interaction,” he said.

The event, organized by Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters, features 544 publishing houses from 31 countries and regions. Jordan is the fair’s guest of honor.

Running until November 30, this year's book fair features approximately 90 cultural activities, including seminars, panel discussions, and training workshops.

The first edition of the Kuwait International Book Fair was launched in 1975. The exhibition is the largest cultural event organized by the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Literature annually in terms of the number of participants.

The exhibition also includes a special hall for children, which includes the publishers specialized in children's books, practical workshops, and clubs to read and write stories.

