Iran awarded win over Kazakhstan at 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualification

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team were awarded a 20-0 win over Kazakhstan in Group E of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualification.

Kazakhstan didn’t travel to Tehran to face Team Melli and Iran won the match.

Iran, headed by Sotiris Manolopoulos, will face Qatar on Nov. 25 in Doha.

The Iranian team lead the table with six points.

The 2025 FIBA Asia Cup will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from Aug. 5 to 17.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein