Iran ready to restore Azerbaijan’s historical sites, says tourism minister

TEHRAN – Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri has announced Iran’s readiness to assist Azerbaijan in the restoration of its historical sites.

Salehi-Amiri on Thursday highlighted the shared cultural and religious ties between the two countries and underscored their mutual interest in increasing tourist exchanges.

The minister made these remarks during a meeting with Fuad Naghiyev, the chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency, held on Thursday on the sidelines of COP29, the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Baku.

The Iranian minister expressed willingness to cooperate on joint heritage restoration projects, global registrations of shared cultural assets, and the exchange of cultural heritage experts. He noted that Iran’s integrated focus on tourism, cultural heritage, and handicrafts aligns with its commitment to fostering regional partnerships, particularly with Azerbaijan.

Moreover, Salehi-Amiri emphasized the potential for collaboration in tourism and cultural heritage, pointing out that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan was the second-largest source of tourists to Iran, with over two million visitors annually. He expressed optimism about creating conditions to restore and surpass previous levels of tourist exchange.

The Iranian minister also extended an invitation to Naghiyev to attend the upcoming Tehran International Tourism Exhibition, underscoring the importance of cultural and tourism ties in strengthening bilateral relations.

AM