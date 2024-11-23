Iran’s "Auntie Knit, I Wear" chosen for 2025 Collection for Young People with Disabilities

TEHRAN- The Iranian sensory book "Auntie Knit, I Wear" has been included in the 2025 IBBY Collection for children with special needs.

Designed and implemented by Sevda Azadi, the book made it onto the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY)’s biennial list for Young People with Disabilities, ISNA reported on Friday.

"Auntie Knit, I Wear", which was selected from eight nominated titles representing Iran, is written by Naser Moradi in Braille. The book features a unique narrative perspective by featuring the story told from the viewpoint of a blind child. Various textures and volumes are used in the making of this work, creating an attractive execution and diversity in textures for visually impaired children.

Its careful craftsmanship and diverse tactile elements are designed to captivate children facing visual challenges.

Back in March, the Children’s Book Council of Iran announced the eight nominees for the prestigious IBBY Collection for Young People with Disabilities, which is compiled biennially by the International Board on Books for Young People.

Alongside "Auntie Knit, I Wear," other notable titles include "The Legend of Namaki" crafted by Setareh Eqtedari, and “The Fox and The Crow" designed and implemented by Samaneh Nadri.

The submissions also included audio versions of “I’m A Scarecrow, But I'm Afraid” by Ahmad Akbarpur, “You Are an Explorer” by Shahrzad Shahrjerdi and “A Smiling Banana” by Hamidreza Shahabadi.

In the category of books featuring characters with disabilities, Iran put forward "The World Is Mine" by Tahmineh Haddadi and "What's the Scariest Thing You've Ever Done?" by Solmaz Khajehvand as nominees.

Every two years experts collaborating with the IBBY Collection for Young People with Disabilities meticulously curate remarkable titles catering to children and young adults with disabilities worldwide. Situated in Basel, Switzerland, the IBBY headquarters serves as a hub for this specialized literary endeavor.

Acknowledging that many individuals with disabilities face barriers in accessing or finding books that resonate with them, IBBY emphasizes the importance of tailored publications. These specially crafted books, or thoughtfully selected high-quality works, address the unique requirements of individuals with disabilities, encompassing aspects like design, language, narrative structure, and illustrations.

Located within the Toronto Public Library, the IBBY collection houses an expansive array of international titles designed for, and depicting the experiences of, young people with disabilities. This diverse selection caters to a global audience, offering stories that reflect the diverse lived experiences of those with special needs.

With the objective of fostering inclusivity and expanding literary opportunities for children with disabilities, IBBY biennially unveils a comprehensive list of recommended titles to inspire publishers to develop more inclusive products. These chosen works, featured in the "Books for Children with Special Needs" biennial list, will be highlighted at the prestigious Bologna Children's Book Fair in 2025, shedding light on the importance of representation and accessibility in children's literature.

SAB/



