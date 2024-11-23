Borrell: Hungary has to abide by the ICC warrant against Netanyahu

The European Union’s foreign policy chief said warrants by the International Criminal Court are binding for all of the bloc’s states.

“The members, the states who signed the Rome Convention, are obliged to implement the decision of the court. It is not optional,” he said, speaking at a conference in Cyprus, Al Jazeera reported.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban invited Banjamin Netanyahu on Friday to visit the country but several other European nations said the Israeli prime minister would be detained if he set foot on their soil, following the issuing of an arrest warrant for him.

Reacting to Hungary’s decision, Borrell said: “What I can say is the arrest warrants issued by the court has to be implemented also by Hungary, also by Hungary, by all members of the European Union. And if they don’t, then there is a legal case of not fulfilment of the legal obligation.”