Ayatollah Khamenei says all Israeli political and military captains must face justice

TEHRAN - In a post published in Hebrew language on X on Saturday night, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggested that all political and military officials of Israel must be put on trial for the crimes they have committed in the besieged Gaza enclave.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution's suggestion came two days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his sacked war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

“All the political and military captains of the criminal Zionist terrorist gang must be prosecuted,” the post read.