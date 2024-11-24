Iran participates in intl. tourism fair in Ankara

TEHRAN – The Embassy of Iran in Ankara promoted arrays of the country’s rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and diverse travel offerings at a recent international tourism fair in the Turkish capital.

The Iranian cultural office in the city hosted a dedicated booth, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage, including Persian handicrafts, carpet weaving, tourist attractions, and the Persian literary tradition at the 7th International Tourism and Travel Fair aka TRAVELEXPO ANKARA, CHTN reported on Sunday.

The booth received significant attention from visitors, who were offered insights into modern Iran and the benefits of visiting the country, particularly for Turkish citizens, the report said.

During the expo’s opening ceremony, attended by a number of international diplomats, and cultural representatives, the Iranian cultural attache, Seyyed Qassem Nazemi, engaged with counterparts from Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, South Africa, and Ethiopia, exchanging views on fostering cultural exchange and sharing tourism expertise, the report explained.

Held from November 14 to 17 at the ATO Congresium Convention and Exhibition Centre, this year’s expo, covering 10,000 square meters, featured conferences, panels, concerts, and bilateral meetings, offering participants a comprehensive view of the tourism sector’s potential.

One of Türkiye’s premier tourism events, the event featured participants from 30 countries, 14 cities, with over 240 exhibitors, providing an opportunity for Iran to enhance its visibility on a global stage and promote tourism, while strengthening diplomatic and cultural ties with the neighboring country.

Organizers described TRAVELEXPO ANKARA as a pivotal platform for shaping the future of the tourism sector, bringing together industry leaders to explore new opportunities and collaborations. Iran’s presence underscored its commitment to promoting its cultural and historical treasures on the global stage.

