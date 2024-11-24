Deputy FM heads to Kazan to address police violence against Iranian students

TEHRAN – In response to a troubling incident involving two Iranian students in Kazan, Russia, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular and Parliamentary Affairs, Vahid Jalalzadeh, is set to travel to Kazan to address the matter directly.

This visit will focus on further investigating the incident, which occurred at Kazan Federal University, and ensuring that the students' rights are upheld.

Davoud Mirzakhani, the Iranian Consul General in Kazan, recently met with the students who were injured in an altercation reportedly involving local police.

During the meeting, he reviewed the students' health conditions and assessed the progress of legal proceedings related to the case.

As part of the follow-up, the Consul General also discussed logistical plans for the Deputy Consular Minister's upcoming visit to Kazan, accompanied by a delegation.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has emphasized its commitment to safeguarding the well-being and rights of its citizens abroad and has vowed to pursue this case through appropriate diplomatic and legal channels.