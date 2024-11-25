281 idle industrial units revived in over 3 months

TEHRAN - In line with supporting production and employment, the government has revived 281 stagnant industrial units across the country since the government took office in August, IRNA reported.

In the past few years, the deactivation of production and industrial units due to problems such as lack of liquidity, debt to the banking system, and lack of suitable machinery has become one of the main problems of the country; Therefore, the revival of stagnant and semi-stagnant production and industrial units was placed on the agenda of the government, and in this direction, the national movement for the revival of such units was formed, and Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) paid special attention to solving the problems of these units and reviving them.

As reported by the ISIPO, 1,811 idle units were revived in the country during the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), creating 35,621 jobs.

Also, the production capacity of 3,267 units that were active with under 50 percent of their capacity was increased, and with this measure, 16,330 jobs were created.

As reported, 24 percent of the inactive and semi-active industrial units inside and outside the industrial parks and zones of the country were metal material production units and 21 percent were chemical production units.

Other revived production units were active in the food and beverage, cellulose, textile, electricity and electronics fields.

