The horrors of northern Gaza

TEHRAN- The Israeli regime continues to viciously attack northern Gaza showing no mercy to the civilian population, which its army has put under siege for almost 50 days now.

The regime’s military is widely accused of implementing what has been described as the “Generals Plan”.

This involves a complete siege of the population until Tel Aviv claims remnants of the armed wing of Hamas starve to death or surrender.

But in reality, critics accuse the Israeli government of starving the entire northern Gazan population to death.

UN experts say civilians who try to flee are targeted by Israeli snipers.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, every attempt by the UN to access besieged areas of North Gaza with food and health missions to support people remaining there was either denied or impeded by the Israeli military.

It also warned that the famine threshold has already been crossed.

Amid the apocalyptic scenes emerging from northern Gaza’s refugee camps, including Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun, the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) has expanded its aerial and ground assault on civilians.

This has triggered alarm bells among the international community that the “Generals Plan” is a genocidal campaign to reoccupy northern Gaza by slowly starving civilians as famine grows.

No food has entered northern Gaza for almost 50 days now.

Despite the vast suffering of women and girls, experts say it is surprising to see a lack of protest by any feminist groups.

The Gaza health ministry has lost track of those missing. On Monday, another massacre took place in Jabalia. Last Thursday the IOF killed around 100 people.

The Israeli military has been committing massacres on a daily basis, but more concerning is the lack of any health facilities to treat those who are injured.

As airstrikes and artillery shells intensify so have attacks on the only hospital in the north that is barely functioning, the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said that IOF attacks on the hospital “must stop immediately”.

In a social media post on Monday, he wrote that “continued attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza have caused an additional 14 injuries in the past 48 hours, including the hospital director and the very few remaining doctors and nurses — this is deplorable.”

Calling for an immediate ceasefire now, Ghebreyesus pointed out, “There are still 65 adult patients with injuries, 13 child patients, and 8 patients in the intensive care unit in need of care.”

The WHO chief added: "The attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital must stop immediately, and safe passage for a humanitarian mission must be ensured so that health personnel can be deployed and medical supplies provided for the remaining patients.”

The Israeli tactic of taking this hospital out of service is in line with wider suspicions that the Israeli regime is with impunity forcing women and children to die amid a lack of medical care or starve to death.

The U.S.-backed genocidal campaign is more evident in northern Gaza than anywhere else in the Strip.

Fascist Israeli cabinet ministers have openly spoken about placing settlements in the north again. Others have spoken about creating a buffer zone and “staying there for years”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court has declined to explain what will happen in Gaza when the genocidal war is over.

The Intensity of the airstrikes has even killed an Israeli female captive, the armed wing of Hamas announced on Saturday.

Abu Ubeida, the spokesman for the armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam brigades, said another female captive had been injured and her life was in danger.

Amid the intense airstrikes, the IOF has issued fresh evacuation orders for other areas in the northern part of the enclave, including Shujaiya.

Again, UN experts have said there is no safe route out of the north with the exception of relocating to other parts of the north.

The latest orders for further evacuations indicate that the Israeli plan to wipe out the entire population is in full swing.

However, according to military experts, this will be unsuccessful. Despite being under total siege since early October, the Palestinian resistance continues to kill Israeli soldiers.

A video this week showed an injured Palestinian creeping behind an Israeli tank, placing an explosive device, and retreating before the tank was blown up, killing all those inside.

This type of guerilla warfare is what drove the IOF out of southern Lebanon in the year 2000.

Analysts say it is remarkable that amid all the pain and suffering sustained by Palestinian civilians at the hands of the IOF, there have been no protests against the resistance movement since October 7, 2023.

2.3 million Palestinians in the enclave can easily protest against Hamas, which is busy fighting the IOF in the Strip; they enjoy the opportunity to do so, yet nobody has.

It has led foreign observers to believe that the Gazans believe it is the Israeli regime and not Hamas that has made them suffer for decades.

This is while Western analysts are asking how many dead Palestinians are too many.





