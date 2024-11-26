Araghchi receives update on efforts to halt Israeli aggression in Lebanon

TEHRAN – The Iranian foreign minister’s special representative for West Asia briefed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday regarding the latest efforts to end Israeli aggression against Lebanon and achieve a ceasefire.

As reported by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Reza Sheibani has been actively involved in Lebanon’s affairs since the onset of the Zionist regime's aggression against the Arab country.

After Iranian Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani was injured in the September Israeli pager attack, Araghchi directed Sheibani to remain in Lebanon and intensify diplomatic efforts to end the attacks, engaging with the Lebanese government and other key parties.

During the Tuesday phone call with Sheibani, Araghchi acknowledged the ongoing resilience of the Resistance Front, particularly the steadfastness of the Lebanese people in recent weeks against incessant and unprecedented Israeli violence.

The top diplomat commended the courage displayed by the Hezbollah Resistance movement in southern Lebanon and reaffirmed Iran's comprehensive support for the Lebanese people and government.



