Iranian envoy concludes Lebanon mission with praise for Resistance 

TEHRAN – The Iranian foreign minister's special representative for West Asia, Mohammad Reza Sheibani, met with the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, in Beirut.

This meeting, as reported by the Iranian embassy in Lebanon, concluded Sheibani's mission to the country.

During the meeting, Sheibani commended the significant victory attained by the Lebanese government, people, and Islamic Resistance, which resulted in the defeat of the Zionist regime's military efforts.

Sheibani praised the significant victory achieved by the Lebanese government, people, and the Islamic Resistance in defeating the Israeli military. He specifically highlighted their critical role in securing the ceasefire and countering the adversarial objectives of the Israeli enemy.

For his part, Speaker Berri expressed appreciation for Sheibani's proactive and constructive contributions during his time in Beirut and emphasized Iran's ongoing support for the Lebanese government, people, and Resistance forces during this challenging period.

In response to Israel's aggression against Lebanon, and following the injury of Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani in a September Israeli pager attack, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi appointed Sheibani to remain in Lebanon and work diplomatically to end the attacks through engagement with the Lebanese government and other key actors.



