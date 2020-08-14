Only Lebanese entitled to decide their fate, says Zarif

TEHRAN — Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that only the Lebanese people and their representatives are entitled to decide their country’s future in the aftermath of the August 4 massive explosion in Beirut.

“In our view, it is not humane to exploit the pain and suffering of the people for political goals,” Zarif said during a joint televised news conference with Lebanon’s caretaker foreign minister, according to Press TV.

Zarif has travelled to Lebanon to express solidarity and sympathy with the Lebanese people and government over the Beirut tragedy.

He emphasized that Iran believes that the government and the people of Lebanon should decide on the future of Lebanon.

Zarif also said Tehran and private Iranian companies were ready to help Lebanon with reconstruction and rehabilitation of the country’s electricity sector.

Iran’s chief diplomat also denounced the Thursday agreement between Abu Dhabi and the Zionist regime as a stab in the back of Lebanon and other regional countries.

For his part, Charbel Wehbe thanked Tehran for expressing solidarity and sympathy with the Lebanese people and government immediately after the blast in Beirut, and explained his country’s urgent needs in the current circumstances.

The chief Iranian diplomat also met with Hassan Diab, the Lebanese prime minister who announced his government’s resignation on August 11.

During the meeting, Zarif expressed his country’s solidarity with the Lebanese people and government.

He said those who do not want stability and unity in Lebanon are the ones who are benefiting from the deadly blast.

Later in the day, Zarif met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

“Victory in the 33-Day War proved that the Lebanese will protect their country’s independence through resistance,” Zarif said at the meeting.

“You will also overcome the problems created by the terrible explosion in Beirut’s port with the help of your friends,” he added.

The foreign minister also met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, announcing Iran’s readiness to help Lebanon meet its needs at such juncture.

