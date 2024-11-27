Landscape architecture project by University of Tehran students wins at 2024 ASLA Student Awards

TEHRAN-The team of students of the University of Tehran has won first place and an award of excellence at the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) Student Awards.

Reza Farhadi, Maryam Noroozi, Amir Rahsaz, Mahshid Delavar, Hengameh Ghasemi, and Majid Aghazadeh have received the Award of Excellence in the Student Collaboration category for their project “Revitalization of Life”. Faculty advisors included Mahdi Khansefid and Ahmad Pourahmad, Honaronline reported.

This is the first time a team from West Asia has won in this category. They achieved the honor among 382 teams from 76 countries.

The catastrophic earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria in February 2023 served as a stark reminder of the devastating power of natural disasters and the profound impacts they may have on human settlements.

With a combined of 7.8 and 7.6 Richter, these twin earthquakes unleashed a trail of destruction that left a mark on the region for years to come. The death toll surpassed 59,000, with countless more injured and displaced.

Cities especially Gaziantep were reduced to rubble, their infrastructure shattered, and their communities deeply scarred. Amidst the despair lies an opportunity to rebuild Gaziantep in a way that is resilient to future disasters and fosters a more sustainable and equitable future for its citizens.

This project addresses the challenges of post-earthquake life revitalization, including refuge and health, socio and cultural, economic, and infrastructure through the use of the Nature-Based Infrastructures (NBI) global concept. Inspired by nature, the team aims to create a city that is not only self-sufficient but also in harmony with its natural surroundings.

Situated in the southeastern and western peripheries of Gaziantep, the proposed temporary settlement site encompasses an area of 22,871 square kilometers. This strategic selection presents a haven for the earthquake-stricken community due to its advantageous proximity to major city thoroughfares. Furthermore, the site's land morphology, fertile soil, and existing land use it ideal for temporary settlement development.

Each year, the ASLA Students and Professionals Awards honor the best in landscape architecture projects from around the globe. Award recipients receive featured coverage in Landscape Architecture Magazine, the magazine of ASLA, and in many other design and construction industry and general-interest media.

SS/

