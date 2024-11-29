Iran climb one spot in FIFA ranking

TEHRAN – Iran national football team climbed one spot to 18th in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking released on Thursday.

Team Melli are second in the ranking, followed by Korea Republic and Australia.

Japan maintained their position as Asia's top side in the latest ranking.

Starting at the summit, things really couldn’t be any tighter between the sides gracing the podium.

While Argentina (1st) remain at the top of the pile, France (2nd) and Spain (3rd) are in hot pursuit. England (4th) and Brazil (5th) retain their places, while Portugal (6th, up 1) and the Netherlands (7th, up 1) both climb a spot. Belgium slip a pair of positions (8th, down 2), and it’s a case of “as you were” for Italy (9th) in a congested top 10 that is rounded off by the returning Germany (10th, up 1).

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on Dec. 19.