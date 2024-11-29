Iranian-made telesurgery systems installed in Indonesian hospitals

TEHRAN –Following the scientific and technological cooperation between Iran and Indonesia, two remote robotic surgery systems, developed by Iranian experts, were launched in Indonesian hospitals.

The systems were installed in Wahidin Sudiro Husodo General Hospital in Makassar, and Haji Adam Malik General Hospital in Medan, IRNA reported.

In the past two years, two other Iranian-made telesurgery systems were installed in the hospitals in Bandung and Yogyakarta.

In December 2023, the former Iranian Vice-President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, Rouhollah Dehqani-Firouzabadi, and the Indonesian Health Minister, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, signed a memorandum of understanding based on which Iran will establish a robotic remote surgery center in a hospital in the city of Makassar, Indonesia.

Developing a robotic remote surgery training service center at Wahidin Sudiro Husodo General Hospital, and strengthening the capacity of surgeons and resident doctors through advanced surgical skills training based on the latest scientific methods, were among the main topics of the agreement.

Moreover, creating an interdisciplinary platform between clinical doctors, researchers, and engineers, creating a dynamic environment for promoting new ideas in the field of medical education, and encouraging new research projects in the field of medical and surgical interventions were other axes of cooperation, IRNA reported.

According to the head of Iran’s Union of Medical Equipment Manufacturers and Exporters, Abdolreza Yaqoubzadeh, Medical equipment worth around $20 million is exported to more than 60 countries annually.

Some 600 medical equipment companies are active in the country, producing around 99 percent of the medicine supplied to the domestic market.

Medical equipment manufacturers in the country produce and supply over 10,000 types of medical equipment to domestic and foreign markets. Now, various pieces of laboratory equipment are manufactured at prices much lower than the same foreign products.

MT/MG