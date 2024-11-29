Tehran to host 9th Fajr Intl. Handicrafts and Traditional Arts Festival

TEHRAN - The 9th Fajr International Handicrafts and Traditional Arts Festival, widely known as Sarv-E Simin (“Silver Cypress”), is set to take place in Tehran from February 21 to 24, 2025, celebrating Iran’s rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship.

The festival’s executive secretary, Seyyed Amin Sanaei-Mehri, was officially appointed by Maryam Jalali-Dehkordi, the deputy minister for handicrafts at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts on Nov. 25, CHTN reported.

The announcement was made during a ceremony honoring contributors to the 37th National Handicrafts Exhibition, with the appointment letter handed over by Ali Darabi, the deputy minister for cultural heritage.

According to Jalali-Dehkordi, the festival is a powerful platform to promote handicrafts as an embodiment of cultural identity, aesthetic sensibility, and sustainable economic development.

In her previous remarks, she described the event as the “festival of festivals,” emphasizing its role in reviving authentic Iranian traditions and fostering intergenerational connections through traditional arts and crafts.

According to organizers, the Fajr International Handicrafts and Traditional Arts Festival has gained a reputation as a meeting point for artisans, cultural experts, and enthusiasts, showcasing the diversity and beauty of traditional arts. Organizers aim to use this year’s edition to bolster international collaboration, encourage artistic exchanges, and strengthen the identity-based economy of Iranian craftsmanship.

Sarv-e Simin will feature exhibitions, workshops, and cultural dialogues, offering a unique glimpse into the artistic heritage that defines Iran and contributes to global culture.

The event is intended to highlight traditional skills passed down through centuries. It also seeks to inspire future generations to embrace these time-honored practices while facilitating new economic opportunities for artisans.

Iran’s handicraft industry experienced a remarkable 53% increase in exports during the first quarter of the current Persian year (started on March 20), compared to the same period last year.

According to available data, some 26 tons of handicrafts, valued at $74.5 million, were exported in the three months, compared to about 16 tons worth $48.6 million in the same period last year.

Currently, a selection of 13 cities and three villages in Iran have been registered by the World Council of Handicrafts as “world cities of handicrafts”.

