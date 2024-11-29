The importance of diplomacy

TENRAN - In a note, Hamshahri discussed the beginning of Iran's negotiations with three European countries and wrote: The diplomatic team of the Islamic Republic of Iran, headed by Majid Takht-Ravanchi, met with Enrique Mora, the deputy head of the European Union foreign policy chief, on Thursday, and was set to hold talks with British, French and German diplomats on Friday in Geneva.

The tension has been increasing between Iran and European countries due to a series of claims over the last two years. Europeans accuse Iran of sending ballistic missiles to Russia and supporting this country in the Ukraine war, a claim that Iran has repeatedly denied and even (Ukrainian President) Zelensky has said that such missiles have not been delivered to Russia. The recent action of European countries in advancing the anti-Iranian resolution in the IAEA Board of Governors is very destructive and unjustifiable. The Geneva meeting will be important to clarify the views of the parties regarding various issues and the exchange of ideas on the way forward. This meeting is also considered important due to keeping the path of diplomacy and dialogue open, despite mutual tensions and criticisms.

Ettelaat: Iran's maritime trade flourishing in North-South Corridor

In an analysis, Ettelaat discussed the increase in Iran’s maritime trade with Russia and said: Iran is trying to activate more trade with Russia and increase the transfer of goods through the North-South Corridor by purchasing more than 50% of the shares of Solyanka port in the northwest of the Caspian Sea. The western route of the North-South Corridor, which includes the countries of Russia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Republic of Azerbaijan, required the construction of a railway line between Rasht and Astara. Last year, Iran and Russia signed a memorandum of cooperation to build this railway line. To facilitate the transfer of goods through the North-South Corridor, Iran started to play a role in Solyanka port, which is one of the Russian ports. In the past Iranian ships faced problems entering the port, but in 2010 the Islamic Republic Shipping Group bought a part of the shares of this port so that Iranian vessels could enter Russia without delay. Now 53% of the ownership of Solyanka port belongs to Iran. The two countries are trying to increase the amount of maritime trade between the two countries through the Caspian Sea and the Volga River to 20 million tons in the next 10 years.

Etemad: Iran is flagship of dialogue in service of trade

In a commentary, Etemad dealt with the 10th meeting of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations. The paper said: Considering the economic challenges and international pressures, Iran has always believed that economic diplomacy can play an effective role in removing obstacles and improving trade relations. Dialogue between civilizations in the form of economic diplomacy can lead to unique opportunities for trade and investment. Iran's strategic position, rich natural resources, and commercial infrastructure have turned the country into a key partner for the countries of the region and the world. Iran always emphasizes the importance of dialogue and interaction between civilizations. This approach, which was also evident in the past moderate governments, can form the foundation for sustainable trade relations and economic development. Starting from dialogue between civilizations to the effort to remove trade obstacles, Iran has proven that peace, interaction, and international cooperation are the main paths of its policies in the world.

Iran: Neither side has right to use Islamic Republic as scapegoat

Although the meeting between Iran and the three European countries (E3) is very late, there is still time left. It is true that Iranian statesmen say they have never left the negotiating table. Upon the reemergence of Trump and a possible increase in Europeans’ challenges with him, it is highly probable that Europe would try to increase the tension with Iran to use it in the negotiations of the parties in the future. Europe will be worried about the possible contact between Iran and Trump. Therefore, future negotiations with Europe, although late, are a worthy and necessary action, and if we look at the long-standing nuclear debates and JCPOA, we should be diligent in managing the work and time. They should be given a chance to understand Iran's policy towards Russia and Ukraine. Neither the Russians nor the Europeans have the right to use Iran as a scapegoat in the war between them, one by making Iran appear as an ally and the other by finding excuses to pressure Iran and exploit its results in another way.