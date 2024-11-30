Gas consumption expected to rise by 100 mcm

TEHRAN – Natural gas consumption in Iran is expected to increase by 100 million cubic meters (mcm) in the coming weeks following the significant temperature drop across the country, according to estimations made by the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC).

As reported, the temperature across the country is expected to drop even more in the coming weeks, and gas consumption currently standing at about 500 mcm is expected to exceed 600 mcm, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Gas consumption in Iran increased by seven billion cubic meters in the past Iranian calendar year 1402 (ended on March 19), the head of the state-run National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC)’s Dispatching Department announced.

Saeed Aghli said over 249 billion cubic meters of natural gas was consumed in the country during the past year.

Of the total amount of gas consumed, 119 billion cubic meters was used by households, commercial and non-major industries, 51 billion cubic meters was consumed by major industries and 79 billion cubic meters was the share of power plants.

Gas consumption in the household, commercial, and non-major industries decreased by three percent last year due to the implementation of gas consumption optimization plans.

The country's natural gas consumption stood at 117.55 billion cubic meters in the first half of last year, and thus about 132 billion cubic meters of natural gas were consumed in the fall and winter of 1402.

Most of Iran’s natural gas comes from the country’s giant South Pars gas field which the Islamic Republic shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

The huge offshore field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which are in Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

The average daily production of natural gas in Iran’s South Pars gas field currently stands at 700 million cubic meters, according to Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) which is in charge of developing the field.

