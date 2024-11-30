Iran’s Mehr Media Group, Qatar News Agency sign MoU

TEHRAN- During a recent visit to Doha, Qatar, Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati, Managing Director of Iran's Mehr Media Group, signed a memorandum of understanding with Ahmad bin Saeed Al-Rumaihi, CEO of the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

This agreement, which aims to expand collaborative efforts, particularly in news exchange, was formalized during a delegation visit from the Mehr Media Group to the QNA’s headquarters on Friday.

Under the terms of the memorandum, both parties will engage in news exchange and facilitate the dispatch of reporting teams and expert delegations based on mutually agreed protocols. This initiative seeks to enhance the quality of service delivered to their audiences.

Following the signing ceremony, Rahmati and his accompanying delegation toured various sections of the Qatar News Agency, gaining valuable insights into the agency’s news preparation, production, and distribution processes.

Mehr Media Group encompasses Mehr News Agency and Iran's leading international daily newspaper, the Tehran Times, making it one of the primary media outlets in Iran. The group traces its origins back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution and maintains offices in all 31 provinces of the country, as well as in several neighboring states.

SAB/



