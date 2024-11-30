Cinéma Vérité announces lineup for international competition 

TEHRAN- Ten feature-length documentaries will be competing in the international section of the 18th edition of Iran International Documentary Film Festival Cinéma Vérité, the organizers have announced.

“Glass, My Unfulfilled Life” directed by Rogier Kappers from the Netherlands, “Gingerbread for Her Dad” by Alina Mustafina from Kazakhstan and “Return” by Katja Fedulova from the Czech Republic are among the highlights of the lineup, IRNA reported on Saturday.

“Glass, My Unfulfilled Life” follows Rogier, a man in his fifties who seemingly has it all: a city apartment, a countryside home, two delightful pre-teens, a bike, and a van. Yet, beneath this facade of contentment, he grapples with a persistent sense of unfulfillment.

Determined to pursue his passion, he embarks on a journey to learn the glass harp and realize his dream of becoming a street musician. This documentary comedy explores the unpredictable nature of people’s aspirations, filled with unexpected twists and turns along the way.

"Gingerbread for Her Dad" follows three generations of women from a single family as they journey from Kazakhstan to Poland in search of the grave of the man who connects them—a man who lost his life during World War II. Throughout their journey, they mend fractured relationships and confront the lingering traumas of the post-colonial Soviet era.

"Return" is about Mumine, a strong woman in her mid-30s whose husband is arrested as a political prisoner. As she cares for their four children, she embodies the struggles of the Muslim Crimean Tatar community, which has faced persecution throughout history.

Alongside her is Maye, another resilient woman navigating the harsh realities of life under occupation. While they uphold traditional roles, both women show remarkable dedication to their families and culture. The film highlights their strength and dignity, but also their moments of deep vulnerability as they confront the emotional toll of their circumstances.

The festival will also screen “Love Me A Little Bit” directed by Tommaso Cotronei from Italy, “At the Door of the House, Who Will Come Knocking” by Maja Novakovic from Serbia and “Yalla, Baba!” by Angie Obeid from Lebanon.

"Love Me A Little Bit" delves into the impact of Western oil multinationals in Nigeria. The film follows Richard, whose life is a constant struggle for survival as he navigates a harsh routine: fetching water, siphoning diesel from pipelines to sell by the roadside, attending school, studying in a dorm, and repeating the cycle.

Set against the striking landscape of Bosnia and Herzegovina, “At the Door of the House, Who Will Come Knocking” explores the inner, intangible dimensions of life through a contemplative lens. The film follows an elderly man living in isolation, capturing the poetic rhythms of his daily routines through dreamlike visuals. Surrounded by majestic mountains, a warm burning stove, and the companionship of animals, he finds solace and comfort in his simple existence.

"Yalla, Baba!" follows Mansour Obeid, who made the journey from Lebanon to Brussels with friends 42 years ago. Now, his daughter, filmmaker Angie Obeid, invites him to recreate that trip together for the first time.

As they travel, they encounter bullet-riddled walls in Bosnia and the haunting remnants of communism, while a now-impermissible route through Syria symbolizes a changed world. Their journey is filled with both serious discussions and lighter moments, enriched by the surprise company of two hitchhiking girls.

Documentaries from Iraq, Palestine, Spain and Chile will also be screened in this section of the festival.

The 18th edition of Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films, will be held in Tehran from December 8 to 15.

The Documentary & Experimental Film Center (DEFC) is the organizer of the event. The festival tries to express the relationship between reality and truth through documentary films.

This year’s edition of the festival will have several sections including the national competition, the international competition, the Martyr Avini Award, “Gaza, Palestine, Resistance,” commemoration ceremonies, and other programs on the sideline.

Photo: A scene from “Gingerbread for Her Dad” by Alina Mustafina from Kazakhstan

