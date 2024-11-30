Tehran's support for Lebanon highlighted in phone call between parliamentary leaders

TEHRAN – In a significant phone conversation on Saturday, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and his Lebanese counterpart, Nabih Berri, discussed the latest developments in Lebanon following the recent ceasefire agreement.

Both leaders underscored the need for vigilant cooperation to address ongoing security concerns in the region, particularly the actions of Takfiri terrorist groups operating in Syria and their potential impact on Lebanon and other countries in the Resistance Axis.

Qalibaf expressed his satisfaction with the ceasefire's establishment, while recognizing the pivotal role played by Berri in facilitating the peace process.

In the course of their conversation, Qalibaf reaffirmed Iran's unwavering support for Lebanon, emphasizing that Tehran stands by the Lebanese government, parliament, people, and the Resistance. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to supporting Lebanon in every way possible, as we have always done," he said.

However, Qalibaf also raised two critical points regarding the situation in the region. First, he warned of the potential for further violations of the ceasefire by the Israeli regime. He stressed the importance of remaining vigilant and ensuring that Israel’s repeated violations of agreements do not become normalized. "We must remain cautious to prevent these violations from becoming a routine occurrence," he cautioned.

Second, Qalibaf expressed concerns over the activities of Takfiri groups in Syria, particularly in Aleppo, where he noted that these groups are receiving support from Israel and other foreign entities. "The activities of these Takfiri groups, backed by the Zionist regime and other powers, threaten the stability of Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and other countries in the Resistance Axis," Qalibaf explained. "We must work together to monitor these developments and protect our shared interests."

For his part, Nabih Berri expressed deep gratitude for Iran’s support, highlighting the importance of Iran’s assistance in Lebanon’s ability to withstand external pressures. "The role of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been invaluable in providing Lebanon with the necessary support during these trying times," Berri said.

"The reality is that Israel, a savage beast, has sought not only to destroy Lebanon but to destabilize the entire region. With Iran's help, we have managed to halt their aggressive designs."

Berri also took the opportunity to provide an update on the situation in Lebanon, noting that the southern regions, including the Beqaa Valley and the southern suburbs of Beirut, are now in a much better condition, thanks to the ceasefire and Iran’s ongoing support.

In a sign of progress, Berri also mentioned the successful return of refugees to southern Lebanon. "Since we called for refugees to return to their homes, we have seen over 1.3 million displaced people return to their regions," Berri noted, underscoring the positive impact of the ceasefire and the return to stability.

The Lebanese parliamentary leader concluded by expressing his heartfelt appreciation for Iran's leadership, especially to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

