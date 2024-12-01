Shiraz is a safe, promising hub for tourism and investment, Australian ambassador says

TEHRAN - Shiraz, the cultural and historical jewel of southern Iran, recently welcomed Ian McConville, the Australian Ambassador to Iran, during his official visit to the city.

In a meeting with Shiraz’s Deputy Mayor Arash Farajzadeh on Saturday, the ambassador lauded Shiraz as a secure and significant center for tourism and investment, despite travel advisories issued by some foreign governments,

A city known for its poetry and culture

Ambassador McConville, who previously visited Shiraz with his family in 2017, emphasized the city’s cultural and historical prominence, IRNA reported.

Shiraz is widely recognized in Australia as the city of poets and scholars, with luminaries like Hafez and Sadi holding a special place in global literary heritage, the envoy said.

He noted that several Australian cities share membership in international unions of historic cities, paving the way for potential cultural and educational exchanges.

Opportunities for collaboration

The ambassador also highlighted Shiraz’s reputation as a major tourism hub and its potential for agricultural collaboration with Australian cities.

Shiraz’s tourism and agricultural sectors provide promising opportunities for partnerships. The city’s security and hospitality are undeniable assets for attracting foreign tourists, he added, expressing optimism about fostering closer ties between Shiraz and Australia.

Deputy mayor highlights Shiraz’s diversity

Farajzadeh, for his part, introduced Shiraz as a microcosm of Iran, describing it as a city with diverse climates, ethnicities, and cultural richness.

He highlighted Shiraz’s famed attractions, including its historical gardens, Zand-era architecture, and religious landmarks such as the Shah Cheragh shrine, which draw visitors from around the world.

Farajzadeh also underscored Shiraz’s unique environmental qualities, noting its clean air and favorable climate. These factors, he said, make the city an ideal location for investments, particularly in tourism infrastructure.

Strengthening urban diplomacy

Shiraz has made significant strides in urban diplomacy, establishing sister-city relationships and participating actively in international organizations such as the League of Historical Cities and the World Association of Major Metropolises. Farajzadeh pointed to events like the commemoration of Shiraz Day in Seoul, Pécs, and Hyderabad as examples of the city’s efforts to share its cultural wealth globally.

The meeting concluded with optimism for strengthening ties and exploring mutual opportunities in tourism, culture, and urban development.

Heartland of Persian culture

Celebrated as the heartland of Persian culture for over 2000 years, Shiraz has become synonymous with education, nightingales, poetry, and crafts skills passed down from generation to generation. It was one of the most important cities in the medieval Islamic world and was the Iranian capital during the Zand dynasty from 1751 to 1794.

Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights. Increasingly, it draws more and more foreign and domestic sightseers flocking to this provincial capital.

Eram Garden, Afif-Abad Garden, Tomb of Hafez, Tomb of Sa’di, Jameh Mosque of Atigh, and Persepolis are among the historical, cultural, and ancient sites of Shiraz that are of interest to domestic and foreign tourists.

The ancient city is also home to some magnificent historical gardens such as Bagh-e Narenjestan and Eram Garden, which are top tourist destinations both for domestic and international sightseers.

AM