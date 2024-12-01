"Kianoush’s Garden" to have special screening for people with disabilities 

TEHRAN- Iranian film "Kianoush’s Garden", directed by Reza Keshavarz Haddad, will be screened in a special event on Monday, to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The film will go on screen at the Book Garden Cinema Complex in Tehran for individuals with visual impairments, hearing disabilities, and Down syndrome, IRNA reported.

"Kianoush’s Garden" follows Hamzeh and Abbas as they plan to invade Kianoush’s son’s garden on his wedding day. This unexpected incident coincides with the crash of an Iraqi bomber plane near the garden. The arrival of the plane’s pilot in Kianoush’s garden sets off a series of unexpected adventures, intertwining the lives of the characters in surprising ways.

Organized by the Soore Cinema Organization and the Eastern Artists Institute in collaboration with the City Image Institute and Lindofilm, the event is expected to attract an audience of 500 children and adolescents with disabilities.

"Kianoush’s Garden," which has been adapted for the visually impaired with the voice of Mehdi Malekan at the Silver Imagination Studio, was previously screened in Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan under the slogan "Cinema for All Children," drawing enthusiasm from deaf audiences experiencing cinema for the first time.

Currently, "Kianoush’s Garden," is screening in theaters across the country, having garnered 95 billion rials (about $160,000) in box office sales.

