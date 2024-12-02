Gas consumption in Iran hits 852 mcm

TEHRAN - Gas consumption across Iran has reached 852 million cubic meters (mcm), as reported by the Head of the National Gas Network Control Center.

Gholamreza Koushki commented on the rising demand, stating that in the last 24 hours, total gas consumption in the country had reached 852 million cubic meters, with the residential sector accounting for 68 percent of the country's total gas consumption.

Of this total, 574 million cubic meters were consumed by the residential, commercial, and small industrial sectors, reflecting a 22 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Koushki also noted that, due to the ongoing cold weather, gas consumption in the household sector has increased by 100 million cubic meters over the past week.

