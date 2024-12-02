Trump's fatal blow to dollar with BRICS currency threat

TEHRAN - In a note, Kayhan addressed the heavy tariff threat by the U.S. president-elect against BRICS and wrote: Trump has threatened to impose a 100% tariff on imported goods from BRICS member countries if they adopt an alternative currency replacing the American dollar.

The threat originates from the fear that the dollar would be weakened. This shows the end of the free-market economy and all the claims of economic liberalism and neoliberalism and a fatal blow to the American currency. Trump's threat pushes BRICS, in addition to creating a viable currency, to create an alternative SWIFT and other exchange tools although such ideas are under consideration with Iran's proposal. It will also cause other non-BRICS countries (even Europeans) to stay away from America because it was the American abuse of the dollar and SWIFT in the sanctions against Iran, Russia, and even China that made the whole world think about alternative currencies. Therefore, Trump's threat, rather than against BRICS, is a fatal blow to the American currency and economy, especially as BRICS is expanding day by day.

Iran: Tehran endurance test

In an analysis, the Iran newspaper dealt with the role of Turkey, Syria's northern neighbor, in the recent insecurity in northwest Syria and said: It cannot be denied that the effort of this northwestern neighbor of Iran was to achieve its security goals by activating terrorists to give the proxy groups of Israel and America more opportunity to maneuver in the process of defying Iran. More than anything, it seems to be an illusory attempt to test the level of the patience of Iran towards its allies when security red lines are passed. Perhaps by making Iranians’ patience run thin, it will provide an excuse to turn political tensions and proxy wars into face-to-face conflict. The violence in Syria is not an event that Tehran can easily forego. Maintaining Iran's communication lines and logistical support for Hezbollah and the Resistance Front is very important for Iran. The adventurous neighboring rulers should not forget the hidden hand of extra-regional actors in manipulating the events to inflame the tense situation in the region.

Sobh-e-No: Lonely Europe

In an explanation, Sobh-e-No discussed the recent negotiations between Iran and three European countries and wrote: The first round of the talks between Iran and Europe on regional and nuclear issues was held in Geneva. Today, Europe finds itself alone without American support. Europe cannot afford NATO's expenses for the war in Ukraine and is more vulnerable than ever. Therefore, today it is Europe that needs negotiation more than Iran. Although many analysts consider Europe unable to solve problems with Iran without the United States, Trump's return to power has provided an opportunity for Tehran to take maximum advantage of the situation to secure its national interests with a multiplicity of actors. Iran should also change its tactics based on its interests. By avoiding unilateralism in this anarchic international system, Tehran should have tactics to minimize damages and maximize benefits while maintaining its strategies. Therefore, with strong diplomacy, threats can be minimized and regional power can be established.

Jam-e-Jam: Maximum resistance against maximum pressure

The fundamental position of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been based on using nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and avoiding moving in the direction of building, stockpiling, and using nuclear weapons, and this position still persists. At the same time, the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to try to create maximum deterrence against foreign threats. Unfortunately, the performance of Germany, France, and England with the support of the United States in the past months caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to pay more attention to the improvement of its deterrence level and reconsider its nuclear doctrine. Instead of supporting the nuclear negotiations and fulfilling its obligations under the JCPOA, Europe's approach has been to threaten to snap back and again refer the Iran case to the UN Security Council. The Islamic Republic of Iran is very suspicious of the plans of America, Germany, France, and England. For this reason, the idea of ​​increasing Iran's deterrence power and revising its missile and nuclear programs has become more prominent. America and Europeans should be aware that the hands of the Islamic Republic of Iran are open and will move towards maximum deterrence against maximum pressure.