Israel can’t heal wounds with repeated truce violations

TEHRAN – France, an ally of Israel, announced on Monday that the Israeli army has violated the ceasefire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah 52 times since it went into effect on November 27.

Israel’s only successes in the war on Hezbollah, which escalated greatly around mid-September with the terrorist pager and walkie-talkie explosions, were because of its advanced warplanes and 2000-pound bombs provided by the United States. But, for about two months its army, which is considered one of the mightiest in the world, was grounded by the lion-hearted Hezbollah fighters at the border. It was the second time that Hezbollah fighters humiliated Israel’s ground forces. Israel was first humiliated by Hezbollah in 2006.

Also, contrary to the Israeli army which kills indiscriminately, the brave Hezbollah fighters did not purposefully kill civilians though the entire Israel was within the reach of their missiles. They consider the killing of innocent lives as a wicked act and a sign of fear and weakness.

To show their power, Hezbollah fighters even fired a drone at Netanyahu’s private house in the central seaside town of Caesarea.

Now in less than one week, the occupation Israeli regime has violated the ceasefire 52 times, which mainly originates from its failure to convince tens of thousands of its citizens, who had fled the north since last year, to return to their homes. However, the Lebanese civilians started returning to their homes in the south by waving victory signs, not noticing the warnings by Israel to stay away.

This feeling of fearlessness both among the Hezbollah fighters and the civilians loyal to Hezbollah has made the Israeli rulers seriously disheartened and prompted them to violate the truce. However, these violations will not help the Israeli rulers to heal the wounds they have suffered from the war with Hezbollah.