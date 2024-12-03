Ministry of interior, UNICEF sign MOU

TEHRAN –The ministry of interior and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have signed a memorandum of understanding to foster cooperation on crisis management, social harms, and refugees.

The MOU was signed on Tuesday by Monika Oledzka Nielsen, the UNICEF ad interim Representative in Iran, and Mehdi Javaheri, an official with the ministry of interior.

The agreement involves conducting joint efforts to eradicate poverty, reduce risks from disasters, and address refugees’ problems, IRNA quoted Oledzka Nielsen, as saying.

Javaheri, for his part, expressed optimism to conduct more joint activities with UNICEF in the near future.

Recent partnership

In November, the UNICEF and Book City Institute signed a three-year agreement to promote children’s welfare and rights across the country.

This collaboration aims to leverage the unique strengths, networks, and expertise of both organizations to support the most vulnerable children in various provinces of the country, the UNICEF website announced in a press release.

As part of this partnership, the two partners will launch a series of advocacy and awareness-raising initiatives to foster a love for reading among children.

Key activities will include organizing book-reading leagues and clubs for vulnerable children, instituting cultural awards to honor children’s book authors and publishers, and mobilizing resources to support UNICEF’s critical programs in Iran.

On September 9, the Iran-Austria Joint Chamber of Commerce (IAJCC) and UNICEF signed a three-year agreement to work for the welfare and well-being of children in Iran.

As per this partnership, the IAJCC will mobilize its members’ financial support for UNICEF programs in Iran. UNICEF and the IAJCC will also work together to offer opportunities for the business sector to mitigate negative impacts and yield positive results for children.

“UNICEF highly appreciates the support of the IAJCC to promote responsible business practices among private and public sector aimed at advancing children’s welfare in Iran in different areas such as healthcare, nutrition, social protection, clean water, and education,” said UNICEF former Representative in Iran, Robin Nandy, adding, “We look forward to more such partnerships to place children’s rights at the heart of the corporate sustainability agenda.”

