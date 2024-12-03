Glory of Ancient Persia to reach Xinjiang

TEHRAN - Following successful showcases in Beijing and Shanghai, Iran’s renowned exhibition, “The Glory of Ancient Persia”, will soon be unveiled in Xinjiang.

Mohsen Bakhtiar, Iranian ambassador to China, announced the upcoming show in a statement shared on the social media platform X, ISNA reported.

Xinjiang, historically a pivotal gateway on the Silk Road connecting Iran to the wider world, will host this major cultural event celebrating the shared heritage of ancient Asian civilizations, the ambassador wrote.

Bakhtiar also underlined the importance of such collaborations in strengthening ties between the East and West of Asia.

Organized by Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts in cooperation with the Chinese government, the exhibition showcases over 280 artifacts spanning more than 3,000 years of Persian history. The collection includes treasures from prominent archaeological sites across Iran, such as the National Museum of Iran, the Persepolis Museum, and regional museums in Rasht and Gorgan.

The event aims to introduce the magnificence of Persian civilization to Chinese audiences and promote tourism to Iran.

Iran, an ancient land steeped in history, boasts one of the world’s oldest continuous major civilizations, with settlements dating back to 4000 BC. It is adorned with a wealth of cultural treasures, including bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, gardens, and diverse natural landscapes, complemented by 28 UNESCO labels.

Viewed through a broader lens, Iranian history unfolds in two distinct eras: pre-Islamic and Islamic. The rise of the Medes in 625 BC marked the unification of Iran into a nation and empire. However, it was the Islamic conquest of Persia (633–656) that signaled a pivotal moment, bringing an end to the powerful Sassanid Empire (224–651) and reshaping the course of the nation’s history.

