BEIRUT - The recent seizure of Aleppo in Syria by terrorist mercenaries was orchestrated under Turkish guidance with Ukrainian and Israeli backing.

This stands as undeniable proof of America's leading role in the current regional strategy. America greenlighted the Israeli aggression on Lebanon in late September, capitalizing on the election period. This gave the Israeli occupation entity a free hand to set the stage for a so-called "new Middle East," mirroring plans America had envisioned at the turn of the 21st century.

America's initial strategy (Plan A) relied on the Israeli occupation entity to weaken the resistance movement in Lebanon. Following that, Israeli forces would occupy the Golan Heights and launch an attack on Syria, with takfiri mercenaries activated in northwestern Syria to ultimately overthrow the government.

These terrorists would then move into Iraq, toppling the Hashd resistance movement to deal a blow to the Axis of Resistance.

After all, this was Netanyahu’s plan, as he outlined in the UN with green and black maps. However, this plan failed when the Israeli occupation regime was forced to seek a ceasefire— indicating a major strategic defeat for the so-called "Israel 2.0" project at the hands of the resistance movement of Lebanon.

As a result, Plan B was put into motion, sidelining the failing Israeli military efforts and shifting focus to weaken the resistance movement politically, aiming to achieve what Israel could not through war. U.S. Special Forces commander Jasper Jeffers arrived in Beirut to monitor the ceasefire, while special envoy Amos Hochstein worked on tasking the Lebanese Army with disarming the Hezbollah resistance movement.

Meanwhile, America recognizes that defeating the resistance movement in Lebanon is difficult without weakening Syria, a crucial hub in the Axis of Resistance. The targeting of Syria is proof of the central logistical role it plays for all parties to the Axis of Resistance, and for months America has been training terrorist mercenaries, continuing the legacy of Operation Timber Sycamore activated in the last decade.

By leveraging takfiri groups, America also aims to reignite Shia-Sunni tensions in the Muslim world, a strategy reminiscent of its tactics during the "Arab Spring," where Turkey was positioned as a key sponsor of takfiri groups across the region. The goal then, as now, was to use sectarian divisions to undermine the Axis of Resistance, with ISIS and other takfiri groups like Al-Qaeda and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham seen as prime tools for this mission.

The intensity of Western aggression in the current phase highlights the real threat posed by the Axis of Resistance to the imperialist project in West Asia, following the events of October 7th. This is evident in the unity of fronts and the ability of the front to weaken the occupation regime, which is now facing internal disintegration on every metric.

Just as the resistance front prevented the spread of terrorism in the past decade and ensured Syria's survival, its success in absorbing the initial shock of Aleppo's capture is even more crucial today. The Axis of Resistance will not allow Syria to fall and will recapture all areas seized by the terrorists in due course.

Meanwhile, the resistance front today is steadily working toward expanding its influence across all fronts, as emphasized by Sayed Ali Khamenei in a recent speech, where he called for the creation of conditions for the new phases of confrontation and the expansion of fronts.