The hidden agenda against Syria

TEHRAN – Recent reports from Reuters have unveiled the covert strategies employed by the United States, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia concerning Syria. Before the recent uptick in terrorist activities, these countries proposed lifting sanctions on Syria if President Bashar al-Assad distanced himself from Iran and the Axis of Resistance, according to Reuters. This offer, if true, is part of a broader strategy by these countries to undermine Syria and its allies.

The U.S. agenda against Iran and Syria

From the beginning of the Syrian crisis in 2011, the U.S. opposed Iran’s involvement in confronting terrorists in Syria. Washington's primary objective was to remove Assad, as his alliance with Iran posed a significant obstacle to their regional plans.

The U.S. and its allies supported various terrorist factions, hoping to destabilize Syria and alter the power dynamics in West Asia.

Operation Timber Sycamore, a clandestine CIA program backed by a coalition of Western and regional allies including Israel, the Persian Gulf monarchies, the U.K., France, Germany, and Turkey in 2012, funneled billions into arming terrorists in Syria.

This program bolstered one of history's most impactful insurgencies, primarily fueled Al Qaeda affiliates and foreign fighters, played a major role in the formation of ISIS, and intensified the conflict rather than resolving it. The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria is a direct result of this operation and similar undertakings.

However, the situation changed dramatically when Iran and Russia intervened, providing significant support to Syria in its battle against ISIS and other foreign-backed terrorist groups. This cooperation effectively disrupted U.S. and Israeli efforts to sow discord between Tehran and Moscow over Syria. Despite numerous attempts by the U.S. and its allies to fabricate a rift between Iran and Russia, the partnership on the Syrian battleground remained robust, frustrating American and Israeli strategies.

Confessions from U.S. officials

The strategic use of extremist groups as geopolitical tools has been openly acknowledged by U.S. officials. In a leaked audio released by Wikileaks in 2017, John Kerry admitted, “We saw that Daesh [ISIS] was growing in strength. We thought, however, that we could probably manage. You know, that Assad might then negotiate.”

Furthermore, then-Vice President Joe Biden noted in a 2014 interview with the Washington Post: "The Turks, the Saudis, the Emirates were so determined to take down Assad,…what did they do? They poured hundreds of millions of dollars and tens of tons of weapons into anyone who would fight against Assad – except that the people who were being supplied, [they] were [Jabhat] al-Nusra, and al-Qaeda, and the extremist elements of jihadis who were coming from other parts of the world."

Such acknowledgments emphasize the cruel and callous decision-making by the U.S., leading to the deaths of thousands of civilians, including women and children.

The calamitous impact of The Caesar Act

Reuters reports that the U.S. and the U.A.E have sought to persuade Assad to sever connections with Iran and the Resistance by offering not to renew The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act which expires on December 20.

Known as The Caesar Act, this legislation constitutes one of the most stringent U.S. sanctions against Syria. Enacted in 2019, when the West finally realized it could not bring Syria to its knees through terrorism, the act aims to force the Syrian President to kowtow to the West by targeting vital sectors such as oil, construction, and banking, resulting in a devastating impact on Syrian civilians.

These sanctions have exacerbated the economic plight of ordinary Syrians, leading to hyperinflation, unemployment, and a crumbling infrastructure. Essential goods have become scarce, and the cost of living has skyrocketed, plunging millions into poverty. The humanitarian situation in Syria has worsened, with the sanctions impeding the delivery of aid and stifling economic recovery.

Tried and failed

This attempt to lure Syria away from the Axis of Resistance is not a new strategy. As the martyred General Qassem Soleimani said years ago in a speech, during the 2010s, at the peak of ISIS's threat in Syria, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman met with Assad in Moscow. Bin Salman offered to “end ISIS and other terrorist groups if Syria agreed to cut ties with Iran and the Resistance.” Assad rejected this proposition, understanding the deceptive nature of such promises.

The recent diplomatic overtures from the U.S., UAE, and Saudi Arabia also resemble previous strategies that have led to turmoil in other nations.

Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi's downfall can be largely attributed to his misplaced trust in the West during his later years. After years of defiance, Gaddafi attempted to reconcile with Western powers. However, this shift left him vulnerable. Western countries, which he had hoped to appease, instead supported the NATO intervention that ultimately led to his capture and death, leaving the people of Libya with years of instability and suffering.

Distinguishing allies from connivers

Assad has been clear in his assessment that the deplorable state of Syria today is a direct result of the sustained support for terrorism by these external actors and that the alliance with Iran has been crucial in maintaining the Arab country’s sovereignty.

In a recent conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Syrian leader expressed gratitude for Iran's unwavering support, noting that during Syria’s most challenging years, it was Iran that stood by them when much of the world turned away.

Assad's approach appears to reflect a deep understanding of the pitfalls of aligning with those who have historically sought to undermine his leadership. Offers like those reported by Reuters are strategic ploys aimed at driving a wedge between Syria and its steadfast allies.