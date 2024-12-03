The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has highlighted the plight of Gaza’s child amputees.

One of many children, who have lost limbs in the 14 months of Israeli attacks in the Palestinian enclave, is six-year-old Sidra.

“How many days, Mum, until my hand grows back?” she keeps asking her mother at a shelter in the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to UNRWA.

We have reported earlier that Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA chief, said Gaza counts the highest number of child amputees per capita in the world.