Sepahan out of 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two

TEHRAN - Sepahan’s AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 journey came to an end despite beating FC Istiklol 2-0 in their final Group C match on Tuesday.

The win was ultimately in vain as their final tally of 10 points wasn’t enough to take them through as UAE’s Sharjah FC defeated Al Wehdat of Jordan 3-1 in the other game to top Group C on 13 points. Al Wehdat advanced as the runners-up, the-afc.com wrote.

Sepahan came into this game knowing they had to win to stand a chance and peppered Istiklol’s goalmouth with early shots from Mehdi Mohebi, Bryan Dabo and Mehdi Limouchi but without the desired outcome.

The visitors finally found the breakthrough in the 55th minute when Mohammad Karimi slotted home from the penalty spot after Aghaeipour was brought down in the box by Sodiqjon Qurbonov.

Patrice Cateron’s Sepahan continued to keep Hasanov busy with efforts from Mohebi and Limouchi needing intervention from the Istiklol keeper to keep his side in the game.

Sepahan eventually doubled their advantage in the 80th minute through Aboubakar Kamara who turned in Mohebi’s pass to seal the win for the Iranian side.