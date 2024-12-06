Iran, Mauritania discuss energy cooperation

TEHRAN - The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Mauritania consulted and exchanged views with the Minister of Energy and Oil of that country regarding the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

Javad Abu, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mauritania, while attending the office of Mohamed Ould Khalid, the Minister of Energy and Oil of Mauritania, discussed with him bilateral relations and ways to promote and develop it, especially in the fields related to the energy and oil sector.

