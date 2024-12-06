Iran, Saudi Arabia to collaborate on agriculture and environment

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Agriculture, Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, announced plans to form a joint working group with Saudi Arabia to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, environmental issues, and natural resource management.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Riyadh on Wednesday, Ghezeljeh said joint technical working groups will be established soon.

“Discussions with Saudi agricultural officials have laid the groundwork for collaboration in natural resources, the environment, and agriculture,” he noted.

The minister also held talks with counterparts from Pakistan, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkiye, and Syria during the conference. He highlighted the significance of such international gatherings for fostering practical and mutually beneficial outcomes.

“These meetings are not only beneficial for participating countries but also contribute positively to relevant international organizations,” Ghezeljeh added.

The initiative marks a step forward in Iran-Saudi cooperation following the resumption of diplomatic relations earlier this year.

