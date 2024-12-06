Iran to launch "Agricultural Productive City" pilot project

TEHRAN – Iranian Minister of Agriculture has announced the implementation of a pilot project for the "Agricultural Productive City," a novel initiative aimed at integrating urban living with agricultural productivity. Once the pilot phase is complete, the model will be refined and expanded nationwide.

"This groundbreaking project is currently in its pilot phase. We aim to identify and resolve potential challenges before extending the model to other regions," Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh stated.

These cities are envisioned to integrate urban conveniences with opportunities for sustainable agriculture, aquaculture, and job creation, centered on robust value chains in agriculture and aquaculture.

