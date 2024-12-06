Tehran hosting 26th GECF ministerial meeting

TEHRAN - The Iranian capital is hosting the 26th ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) on Dec 6-8, Shana reported.

As reported, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad is the rotating president of the December GECF meeting in Tehran.

Some 16 countries which are among the world’s most important producers and exporters of natural gas will attend the Tehran ministerial meeting which will be chaired by Paknejad.

The GECF has 12 members and eight observer states, with some other nations usually taking part in its meetings as guests.

The GECF Secretary General Mohamed Hamel arrived in the Iranian capital on Wednesday to take part in the Tehran meeting.

Iran proposed the formation of the GECF in the late 1990s before the Forum held its first meeting in 2001 in Tehran and officially started its activities nine years later. Its secretariat is currently based in Qatar.

The GECF countries hold 70 percent of the world’s proven gas reserves some 40 percent of the global gas production.

