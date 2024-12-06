Iran qualify for 2025 World Women's Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Hong Kong 27-16 in their third Group B match of the Asian Women’s Handball Championship 2024 on Friday and qualified for the 2025 World Women's Handball Championship for the third time in a row.

Team Melli had lost to Japan 34-14 in their opening match and defeated hosts India 32-30.

The Iranin team will face the Group A top team in the semifinals on Sunday.

The competition takes place in New Delhi from Dec. 3 to 10 at the Gandhi Arena.

The event, organized by the Asian Handball Federation and presented by the World Handball League, marks a significant milestone as it's the first time the tournament is being held in South Asia.

The tournament features eight teams divided into two groups of four. Group A includes reigning champions South Korea, Kazakhstan, China, and Singapore.

The event acts as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2025 World Women's Handball Championship, with the top four teams qualifying.