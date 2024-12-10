Iran fourth at 2024 Asian Women's Handball Championship

TEHTAN – Iran lost to Kazakhstan 28-22 and finished in fourth place at the 2024 Asian Women’s Handball Championship on Tuesday.

Team Melli had lost to South Korea 33-20 in the semifinals.

Iran advanced to the 2025 World Women's Handball Championship for the third time in a row as one of top four teams.

The competition takes place in New Delhi from Dec. 3 to 10 at the Gandhi Arena.

The tournament features eight teams divided into two groups of four.

Iran had lost to Japan and defeated India and Hong Kong in Group B.

Japan won the title, beating South Korea 25-24 in the final match.