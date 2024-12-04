Iran beat India at Asian Women’s Handball Championship 2024

TEHRAN – Iran defeated India 32-30 in their second Group B match of the Asian Women’s Handball Championship 2024 at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Team Melli, who had lost to Japan 34-14 in their opening match, will face Hong Kong on Friday.

The competition takes place in New Delhi from Dec. 3 to 10 at the Gandhi Arena.

The event, organized by the Asian Handball Federation and presented by the World Handball League, marks a significant milestone as it's the first time the tournament is being held in South Asia.

The tournament features eight teams divided into two groups of four. Group A includes reigning champions South Korea, Kazakhstan, China, and Singapore.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

The event acts as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2025 World Women's Handball Championship, with the top four teams qualifying.