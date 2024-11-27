Fatemeh Merikh misses 2024 Asian Women’s Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran star Fatemeh Merikh missed the 2024 Asian Women's Handball Championship due to an elbow injury.

Her absence will be a big blow to the Team Melli in the competition.

The 2024 Asian Women's Handball Championship will be the 20th edition of the Asian Women's Handball Championship, which will take place from Dec. 3 to 10 in New Delhi, India.

Iran have been drawn in Group B along with India, Hong Kong and Japan.

Team Melli will start the campaign on Dec. 3 against Japan.