Multinational ‘Nowruz dossier’ reflects solidarity with Iranian culture, tourism minister says

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts considers the registration of various countries to the UNESCO-listed Nowruz as a sign of convergence and solidarity with Iranian culture.

“The inclusion of Mongolia in the global heritage of Nowruz highlights the civilizational capacity of Greater Iran,” Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri stated on Thursday in a message on the occasion of Mongolia’s inclusion in the previously registered feast.

“The global registration of Nowruz transformed its cultural scope from a national and regional level to a global status that serves a sustainable foundation for enhancing peace and stability in today’s world, both for Iran and neighboring countries,” the minister said.

He also emphasized that Nowruz connects the shared culture of Iranian ethnicities within the country, fostering national unity. On a regional level, it links the intangible heritage of 13 countries in the Asian continent.

The message further noted: “Mongolia’s joining the global Nowruz community is highly significant. The origin and foundation of Nowruz lie in Iran, as evidenced by the construction of the unparalleled Persepolis to honor Nowruz. This profound connection between Nowruz and the values of engineering and architecture has elevated Persepolis to a distinguished global heritage site and amplified the cultural dimensions of Iranian civilization. The inclusion of countries in the global Nowruz dossier reflects alignment with Iranian culture, as the roots and essence of Nowruz which stems from Iran.”

Salehi-Amiri added that Nowruz is a key component of Iran’s cultural capacity, rooted in nature and shaped by a system of beliefs and calendrical calculations. Over time, it has evolved into a cultural identity and heritage. Thus, Nowruz symbolizes the creation of the world—earth, sky, water, plants, animals, and humans. It signifies the renewal of life, as the creative energy of spring revitalizes humanity’s cultural and social systems.”

Referring to Nowruz as a treasured cultural heritage, the minister said Nowruz has remained everlasting in Iranian history, as it is deeply embedded in the nation’s traditions, history, and cultural memory.

“Over time, Iranian identity and Nowruz have mutually reinforced each other. After the advent of Islam, this ancient national celebration gained legitimacy, and Islamic customs blended with it, giving it new dimensions. In recent decades, with a scientific approach focused on sustainable development, the territorial identity of Nowruz and its associated rituals have been globally registered. Today, this heritage has expanded to include 13 West Asian countries officially associated with Iranian Nowruz.”

In the UNESCO assembly on Thursday, with Mongolia’s accession to the Nowruz dossier, the number of countries officially part of this cultural heritage has increased from 12 to 13.

AM