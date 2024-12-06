Erdogan appears to support HTS offensive 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems to have thrown his weight behind Takfir terrorists who launched a surprise offensive in Syria 10 days ago.

"As of now, Idlib, Hama, Homs and the target is of course Damascus. This march of the opposition continues ... Our wish is that this march in Syria will continue without any accidents and troubles," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul on Friday.

The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) began its offensive on November 27.

Turkey is among the countries that stand accused of aiding and abetting the HTS terrorists in Syria.

