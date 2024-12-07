Cinéma Vérité announces lineup for Gaza section

TEHRAN- A total of 23 films from both Iranian and foreign filmmakers will be showcased in the Gaza section of the 18th edition of Iran International Documentary Film Festival Cinéma Vérité, the organizers have announced.

"Out Of Frame", directed by Nidaa Abu Hasna, "Jad and Natalie" by Aws Al-Banna, "Hill of Heaven" by Kareem Satoum, "No" by Hana Awad, "Everything is fine" by Nidal Damo, "24 Hours" by Alaa Damo, "Selfies" by Reema Mahmoud, and "Soft Skin" by Khamees Masharawi, all from Palestine, are among the films included in this section.

These Palestinian films are part of the “From Ground Zero” project, a 2024 anthology film featuring contributions from 22 different Palestinian directors. The project consists of 22 short films, including documentaries, fiction, animation, and experimental works, all depicting the current situation of the people of Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli genocide.

The festival will also screen "Beirut Boulevard" directed by Farah Al-Hashem and "Aida Returns" by Carol Mansour, both from Lebanon, as well as Iranian documentaries "Nahit" by Ehsan Shadmani, "My Family Album" by Mohammadreza Noruzbeigi and "Palestinian Frames" by Saeed Faraji in this section.

The 18th edition of Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films, will be held in Tehran from December 8 to 15.

The Documentary & Experimental Film Center (DEFC) is the organizer of the event. The festival tries to express the relationship between reality and truth through documentary films.

This year’s edition of the festival will have several sections including the national competition, the international competition, the Martyr Avini Award, “Gaza, Palestine, Resistance,” commemoration ceremonies, and other programs on the sideline.

Photo: A scene from "Aida Returns" by Carol Mansour from Lebanon

SAB/